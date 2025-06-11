Ted DiBiase Says Having Charisma Is More Important Than Being A Great Wrestler

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Goldberg’s career, charisma, in-ring skills and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Goldberg: “Goldberg was — I liked him. Yeah, I mean, he wasn’t really — again, a great wrestler per se. But he had charisma.”

On why charisma often gets a performer over with fans: “I’ll put it to you this way. You can go out there and have a perfect match. But you may be really boring. It’s kind of like okay, all of the moves are good, but why are some movie stars bigger stars than other stars? Because they exhibit the charisma.”

On Goldberg’s connection to the audience compared to Junkyard Dog: “Junkyard Dog, oh my gosh. You weren’t going to go out there and have a down on the mat and sit out ‘wrestling’ wrestling. You’re going to go out there and have a fight.

“I would do everything I could to get heat on him. But buddy when it was time for that comeback, I still see him cocking his head back and kind of bark, kind of bark like, ‘Aw, here he comes.’ And they loved him. They loved him because of the charisma. You know, if you don’t have any charisma, forget it.”

