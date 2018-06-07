Ted Dibiase Says Wrestlemania IV Is The Biggest Moment Of His Career

In an interview with The Gerry V Show (via Wrestling Inc), Ted Dibiase revealed that he considers Wrestlemania IV to be the biggest moment of his entire wrestling career. Here are highlights:

On the biggest moment of his career: “My first WrestleMania, which was WrestleMania 4, was a milestone.”

On tagging while Andre the Giant while he was in poor health: “There were nights that we would walk to the ring and he would put his hand over my shoulder, and to the public, it was like, ‘well, that’s just his partner,’ but he was steadying himself because his back [was so bad], and so I would be the one who was doing most of the bumping and flying around the ring.”