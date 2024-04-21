Ted DiBiase On Scott Hall’s Connection To Fans, If He Could Have Been World Champion

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Scott Hall’s connection with fans because of his IT factor and his potential if he didn’t have demons with addictions. You can check out some highlights below:

On Scott Hall’s connection with fans: “It’s the factor, and I don’t care who you are. I have seen guys get in the ring and have, technically speaking, a great match. But the one thing you can’t teach anybody is charisma. You either have it or you don’t. And if you don’t have it, you can’t teach it to anybody. You either have the — I just call it the It factor.”

On whether Scott Hall could’ve been World Champion: “He had the talent. Yeah, he definitely had the talent. But again, any wrestling company is not going to put a world title on you unless they know that you’re very well-grounded. That you’re not out partying all night, every night, and all that other stuff.”

On whether he crossed paths with Ken Shamrock: “I met him. But in terms of wrestling and what have you, I never — I was never in the ring with him. And I mean, I’ll be honest with you; he wasn’t around enough for me to even remember if he could work at all.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.