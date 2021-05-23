wrestling / News
Ted DiBiase Sends Cameron Grimes A Message Ahead of This Week’s NXT
As previously reported, Ted Dibiase appeared on this week’s episode of NXT, distracting Cameron Grimes long enough for Jake Atlas to pick up the win. It was then announced that the two will have a Million Dollar Face-Off on Tuesday. In a video posted to Twitter, the Million Dollar Man sent a message to Grimes.
Ted DiBiase said: “I just love the smell of cold, hard cash, don’t you? Last week, Cameron Grimes couldn’t take the pressure of being in the presence of the Million Dollar Man. Cameron, you and I will come face-to-face in what I call the Million Dollar Face-Off. Just remember, Cameron. Everybody’s got a price for the Million Dollar Man.”
.@WWE Hall of Famer @MDMTedDiBiase and @CGrimesWWE will finally meet face-to-face this Tuesday during a Million Dollar Face-Off on #WWENXT at 8/7 C on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/Y8GrRKwj3w
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 22, 2021
