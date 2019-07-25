wrestling / News
WWE News: Ted DiBiase Set a Record at Raw Reunion, Kofi Kingston Welcomes WWE Ambassador to China
– Ted DiBiase set a new championship record at Monday night’s Raw Reunion episode. As the WWE Stats and Info Twitter account noted, DiBiase has the record for the longest gap between title wins after winning the 24/7 Championship at 26 years. Alundra Blayze is second place with 23 years after her 24/7 Championship win, followed by Pat Patterson.
Longest gap between holding championship gold in @WWE:
– @MDMTedDiBiase, 26 yrs (1993 – #RawReunion)
– @Madusa_rocks, 23 yrs (1995 – #RawReunion)
– Pat Patterson, 20 yrs
– Pat Patterson, 19 years (2000 – #RawReunion)
– @Fgbrisco, 19 yrs (2000 – #RawReunion)
– Roddy Piper, 14 yrs
– WWE shared the following video of Kofi Kingston welcoming WWE’s first-ever ambassador to China, martial arts movie star Jacky Hueng:
