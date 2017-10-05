Ted DiBiase Shares His Memories of Bobby Heenan, Says Million Dollar Man Was a Vince Original

– Ted DiBiase shared memories of the creation of his Million Dollar Man gimmick, Bobby Heenan and more in a new interview with Bleacher Report. Highlights are below:

On not getting what really mattered to him in his career: “What I really want people to really realize walking away from this is that what everybody seems to think in the world if I have this great job and I make a lot of money and a nice house and a big car and all the stuff that it’ll make you happy. Guys, I had that and not only did I have it, but Vince McMahon was promoting me. He was sending me everywhere first-class, Learjets, limousine, the whole star treatment, and I came to a place and realized that with all of that, if I didn’t have the love and respect of my wife and my children, I didn’t have anything.”

On his Million Dollar Man gimmick: “The Million Dollar Man the character is actually a Vince McMahon original. It was presented to me and Vince kind of started laying it out. but in a moment when he was called away and I was just sitting there with Pat Patterson who at the time was his right-hand man, Pat looked at me and said, “Ted, if Vince can be a character in his own show, this is it, this is who he would be.” It had never been done before. Vince said, “I chose you because you’re articulate, you carry yourself well, you interview very well, you are a great wrestler, you’re perfect for this.” That’s how it came to fruition.”

On Vince McMahon: “Reality is when I left, if you watched Vince, for the longest time everybody thought Vince McMahon was just the announcer. They didn’t know he owned the company. As Vince injected himself more and more into his own program, he actually kind of became the character. In all of the things I’ve done, every time I do an interview, I get asked the same question. Matter of fact, I think the WWE, I’m 63 years old and I have new action figures coming out still. The WWE put out an action figure of me and in the box with the figure, looks like it had a gold briefcase and it had a basketball. I can’t believe there’s a basketball in there! The truth is all the things we did on television they were staged. There set up and all the people got the money and at live events I would do things, there were just off-the-cuff but they were prearranged. Managers have kids picked out of the crowd and come in the ring to do something stupid and give them 300 bucks. The thing with this little boy, we rehearsed it, they knew, they got the money, but when we did it live I had to be the Million Dollar Man. I had to be hardcore. My voice is deep and it carries and when I said, “If you don’t get the job done, you don’t get the money,” it scared him. He got crocodile tears and ran to his mother; he couldn’t have done it any better. Of course, when I got to the back everybody’s high fiving and going yes, yes that was great! I said I’m glad you’re all happy, now can someone please find an armored vehicle to get me out of this building? People were just like oh my gosh and I’ve heard it for 20 years.”

On his memories of Bobby Heenan: “Bobby Heenan to me, he was the best. Of all the guys that have been managers that can pick up a microphone and talk, he was a natural and so good. His character like mine was so hated, it was like a little weasel. Everybody wanted to kill him and that was the whole point. Bobby Heenan was as quick-witted off the cameras as he was on the camera and just as funny. A great guy and I just thought the world of him as a person. Married for a long, long time and I can’t remember how long he was married to his wife, but of course in a business like ours, that’s rare. Then after he got the cancer and lost his jaw and everything, there were several times I had the opportunity to see him and of course his wife was always with them. He would try to talk and obviously without a jaw it sounds like babble, but she could understand him and she would translate for him and it was something to see. The guy was phenomenal and I thought the world of him. He’s going to be very much missed. Matter of fact, people ask me about how did we get the name Virgil? Because Virgil’s real name is not Virgil. It was funny Bobby Heenan on just a whim said it and it was like a rib because wrestlers are famous for ribs. It was a rib on Dusty Rhodes because Dusty’s real name was Virgil Runnels. So, he said let’s call him Virgil. So that’s how we came up with it. It was Bobby Heenan’s idea and that is just a little tidbit for you.”