Ted DiBiase Shares Story About Meeting Boy in Basketball Segment Years Later

Ted DiBiase spoke with WZ Radio for a new interview and recalled his famous WWE segment where he kicked a basketball out of a child’s hand to keep the boy from winning money during a challenge he had set. The highlights are below:

On the time he kicked a basketball out of a child’s hand: “Number one, it was all planned and rehearsed. When we did it live he was a little boy, my voice was very deep and carried and when I told him, ‘You don’t get the job!’ He got scared and he ran to his mother but you can be assured they got the money. They got the money and they knew they were going to get the money from the get go. It was all just a part of the show.”

On running into the boy again: “It’s funny, years later I go to Omaha, NE, I am renting a car and this guy taps me on the shoulder so I turn around. I am looking at his chest, I look up at this guy who is about 6’6″ and he looks at me and goes, ‘Good to see you Mr. DiBiase, can I help you find a car? I am the manager here.’ I said, ‘Sure, help me find something that can fit both of us!’ He said, ‘By the way, do you remember that kid you did that thing with the basketball?’ It was just the look on his face and I go, ‘No way!’ He goes, ‘It’s nice to see you again!’ (Laughs) I ran into that little boy as a full grown man. It got better, he goes, ‘I actually went to college on a basketball scholarship.’ That was too much. I said, ‘See what I did for ya!’ We both laughed and he said, ‘Well, I got drafted by the Lakers but I didn’t make the final cut.’ He was obviously doing pretty good for himself.”