Ted DiBiase Shares What Made DDP Connect With WCW Fans, Randy Savage’s Influence

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the connection that DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) had with WCW fans and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what made DDP connect with the WCW fans: “Well, I mean, yeah, it’s like the one thing, you know, when I first met him, he was a bartender at this bar, and, great guy, great guy. Melanie and I went…it’s been a year or so now, but we went and we went to his home in the Atlanta area, and we stayed with him for a week, and we started DDP Yoga. It’s great. It’s great. And I need, you know, and now my new New Year’s Resolution is to get back on it. Alright. Because I got a little lazy. I mean, 17 days. I’m 70 years old. What do you want about Dallas is. I mean, obviously, he loved wrestling. Because he was so good to us when we were there when he was bartending and all that, but when I first heard that he had become a wrestler, I was like, really? I couldn’t believe it. but then to watch how he progressed, You can’t like him again, I’ve said this so many times, and you cannot teach anybody charisma. That’s it’s kind of like when I was a babyface, I had a more serious attitude. The nice guy, you know, but as a heel I could just go, you know, and be the wild man. And. And that’s charisma.”

On whether he knew DDP would have the success that he did: “I didn’t. the more that I got to know him, as I realized kind of like when you walk into a bar, you don’t think the bartender is, Einstein, I know what you are there, buddy. You got, you know, you’re a bartender. That’s your gift. Okay, great. Good for you.”

On Randy Savage helping DDP skyrocket: “It’s kind of like when you’ve got it and you get in the ring with somebody else who also has it if you can’t describe it, but then they naturally help you along. It’s kind of like when I first started, I was raised in the business, I started off refereeing matches and, but when I first started in the ring, there were 2 or 3 different people who I had started having matches with that helped my progress. And the same thing is true in Dallas. You learn a lot about timing.”

