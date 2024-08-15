Ted DiBiase Recalls The Shock Of Hulk Hogan Leaving WWE For WCW

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about WWE pivoting towards the new generation after Hulk Hogan left WWE for WCW in 1994. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE rebounding after Hulk Hogan leaving WWE for WCW in 1994: “I’ll say it now, and I said it back then. I said, ‘Don’t ever think that you are going to pull one on Vince McMahon.’ Vince McMahon is resilient. You know, I would say this. What Vince really knows about wrestling in terms of finishes and all that kind of stuff and what have you — that’s not Vince. He’s not really a wrestler. What he is is an extremely good marketer for his product. And if he’s got to take a turn and go in another direction to do that, he’ll do it. And he did it.”

On whether he felt wrestling had already peaked: “You know, I’m not really sure. I didn’t think that wrestling would ever go away again. I don’t care what you are, anything that’s in television programming has its ups and its downs and it’s in-betweens. And I definitely think that Hulk Hogan leaving the WWE and going to Turner was definitel, I think a shocker for everybody. And I mean, it’s kind of like the Million Dollar Man says, everybody’s got a prize.”

On Paul Bearer: “Oh, he’s a great guy. Great individual, and he was very good at what he did. And what a lot of people don’t know is that, legitimately, he was a mortician. He had really been a mortician so it was like, none of that graveyard stuff fooled him…. yeah, he was a very good guy.”

