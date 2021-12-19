Ted DiBiase Says Storyline With Cameron Grimes Was Originally Set For Four Weeks

Ted DiBiase was involved in a lengthy storyline with Cameron Grimes in NXT, and he recently noted it went on for longer than originally planned. DiBiase spoke with Fightful about the storyline, whjch started with DiBiase one-upping Grimes in terms of displays of wealth and culminated in his having Grimes’ back against LA Knight. You can see highlights below:

On the initial plan for his appearance expanding to a longer gig: “Well, Cameron Grimes, who in real life apparently does invest in the stock market and apparently he’s done very well. So, they just played off of that. They said, ‘Let’s just create a story. GameStop goes through the roof and he becomes this multi-millionaire over night and starts trying to be like me.’ But, storyline-wise, not doing a very good job of it. So, the first few weeks they just brought me in and each time I would one-up him. One of them was we would go in a jewelry store. He’d buy this really nice Rolex watch, right? I come up behind him and go, ‘Not a bad watch, kid,’ but then I hold up this diamond bevelled watch and go, ‘But it’s not a million-dollar watch.’ He goes berserk and I walk out the door. But when we first started it, I think I was gonna be there for four weeks or something. It just kept building, well let’s bring back the Million Dollar belt.”

On taking bumps during the angle: “It’d been a long time and they didn’t want me to do that. The two bodyguards so-to-speak guarding the belt, they said, ‘You can fall back into their arms and they’ll catch you.’ I said, ‘Nuh-uh. I’m gonna do what I’ve done all my life, probably twenty to thirty times a night. The ring is a very good ring, I’m just gonna take the bump.’ But, I made sure I did it. I put everything I had into it. It’s kind of like the old man going, ‘I’m gonna show these old whippersnappers how you do it.’”