Ted DiBiase, Teddy Long & More Added to 25th Anniversary Raw

– WWE has announced more talent returns for the 25th anniversary episode of Raw including Ted DiBiase, Teddy Long and more. You can see a new promo for the show below. Beyong DiBiase and Long, The Godfather, Brother Love, The Boogeyman, Sgt. Slaughter and John Laurinaitis have been newly announced.

The new names join Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, JBL, Ron Simmons, The Dudley Boyz, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws as announced talent for the show. It takes place on January 22nd from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center.