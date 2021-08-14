Ted Dibiase To Host 80s Wrestling Night In New Jersey

The New Jersey State Fair has announced a special 80s Wrestling night tonight, which will be hosted by the Million Dollar Man, Ted Dibiase. Here’s a press release:

80s WRESTLING NIGHT AT THE NEW JERSEY STATE FAIR THIS SATURDAY NIGHT IN AUGUSTA, NJ HOSTED BY TED DIBIASE

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will be appearing at The New Jersey State Fair This Saturday Night 8/14 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, NJ from 6-9PM.

DiBiase will be hosting 80’s Wrestling Night at the NJ State Fair, sponsored by The Wrestling Collector Pro Wrestling Superstore in Stockholm, NJ.

Proceeds to benefit the Agricultural Division. Autographed photos, own item autographs, and photo opportunities will all be available.