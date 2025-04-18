Ted DiBiase Says Today’s Wrestling Is Missing In-Ring Storytelling

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about what he feels is missing from wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what’s missing from today’s wrestling: “What’s wrong with wrestling today is that none of these young guys know how to go out in the ring and tell a freaking story. They just think they’re in there to bounce around, and that’s enough to impress the people. Nuh-uh! It’s still about telling a story. It’s like when you go to a movie. You know it’s not real. But if the actors are really good, they draw you into the story they’re telling. Well, if two wrestlers are really good, there’s a good guy [and] there’s a bad guy, they draw you into the story they’re telling. But you don’t have to fall on a bed of nails to impress them. Now, don’t even get me going.”

On WWE inducting Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13 into the Hall of Fame: “I don’t know. But hey, I’ll be honest with you, there’s a great match, and Steve Austin was just a hell of a heel. And Bret, oh my gosh, you know. Bret’s one of the best.”

