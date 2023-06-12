Ted DiBiase On Triple H’s Rise To the Top of WWE: ‘He Deserved It’

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the arrival of Triple H to WWE in 1995, whether he saw what Triple H would become, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Triple H: “When he first came in? Yeah, nobody really knew him. I remember him. I can’t remember what the show was, whether it was just a house show, regular show, or a TV. I still remember the first time I met him, and I got along with him. I got along with Paul from the beginning.”

On Triple H’s first character when he joined WWE: “I like this gimmick, you know? I mean again, it’s kind of arrogant. You know, the arrogant thing, I mean it was similar in some ways to mine. I was an arrogant, aloof SOB, if you will. Yeah, like the guy who’s rich and thinks that he’s above everybody. I saw talent for sure. But ultimately as he progressed, I guess [I was] shocked to see him, see how he did grow, and how he came to be.”

On Triple H’s success in wrestling: “He went to the top and he deserved it. Pretty incredible watching it, you know. How do you do any better than marrying the boss’s daughter? He did all right.”

On whether Triple H would’ve been something he would’ve wanted to manage: “Oh yeah, if I could have got him. And of course, that’s the other thing about Paul. I don’t know that anybody really, when he first started, saw what he was going to become. I think Paul did a really good job of coming of age and shocking everybody. Did a hell of a job and ended up being one of the greatest workers we’ve ever had. I know [that] you know where I give him a lot of credit. I’d hate that. I would have hated it to go to Vince McMahon and say I’m marrying your daughter. ‘You’re fired.’ My God, no. But I’m just joking there.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.