Ted DiBiase Explains Why He Enjoyed Working With Jake Roberts

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about working with Jake Roberts in WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Jake Roberts in 1989: “I was looking forward to working with Jake, because it was so easy… Yeah it was like, sometimes you’re in there with somebody that knows — you know, know his ass from a whole in the ground every once in a while. But no, Jake was easy to work with.”

On Jake putting a snake on him for an angle: “It didn’t bother me. I mean, it’s like, I’m not a snake lover, either. I always said the only good snakes are the dead ones. [laughs] Because they’re just slimy and, ugh. But I mean, for the purpose of the show and everything, I wasn’t worried that this snake was gonna drop on me and try to wrap itself around me and squeeze me to death or anything. I mean, when he was carrying that snake, the snake was pretty docile.”

On whether Jake tried to rib him with the snake: “No, I don’t think Jake would have done that because the payback would have been hell.”

