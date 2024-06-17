Ted DiBiase Explains Why He Didn’t Have a Problem With His Heavy Travel Schedule

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the value of traveling with veterans, traveling schedule, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On not knowing his first match with Dick Murdoch & Terry Funk vs. Jim Dillon & The Patriots was being recorded: “Yes, it was. Yeah, it was my first recording. I didn’t know that it was recorded.”

On JJ Dillon: “I remember him when he first came into the territory. You know, he came in as a heel. And he and Dick Murdoch had a hell of a run together. And you know, to this day, I love that guy. He was good. JD was good.”

On how he felt about the heavy travel schedule as a wrestler: “Well you know again, I guess because I grew up in it, I always just looked at it as, ‘This is part of the game. If you’re gonna be in the game, you got to be — you’re either all in, or you’re not in.’ You know? Because if you can’t stand to riding in a car, then don’t become a wrestler. [laughs]”

