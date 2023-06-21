Ted DiBiase Explains Why Vince McMahon Paired Him With Steve Austin

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about managing Steve Austin in 1996 in WWE, how big of a star he thought Austin could’ve been and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his first impression of Steve Austin: “This was the first time that I saw him. I could tell from the get go that you know, he had the stuff. I just, I saw it right away. And again, it’s like — ’cause when they first introduced him, they called him Stunning Steve Austin. And and then that evolved into who he is today, you know? And that’s totally different. And you know, like you just said, like the first time I saw the Undertaker, I liked the gimmick but I had no idea that he would end up being one of the biggest names that the company’s ever had. I mean, his name’s right up there with everybody that’s been the world champion. And it should be because his character had that much impact on the business. And so did Steve.”

On how big he originally thought Austin would be: “At that time, I wouldn’t go so far as to say, ‘Oh my God, this guy’s gonna be one of the biggest things that the company’s ever had.’ I don’t think anybody could have predicted that. I just recognized that he had what we as entertainers all call is the it factor. And the it factor is charisma. I saw it from the get go. And of course at that time it was too real. And I — you know, obviously I didn’t know what Vince’s plans were for him or anything like that. I don’t think Steve knew, at that point, but he was just getting started.”

On Austin being brought in as the Ringmaster: “It’s kinda like, you’re given the opportunity. You either prove yourself or you don’t, and you don’t get too many opportunities to prove yourself. So you better make the ones you get count. And he did, and in a big way. And so yeah, he deserves all the accolades that he gets because he was one of the best we’ve ever had. And right there, you could already tell he had mike skills. And then as he got more I guess comfortable, if you will, then it eases it up… I guess when you first start, and ‘re worried about impressing the boss and everything and, ‘Well, what is it he wants me to say?’”

On his impact on a young Austin: “I just know this. In the business, we call it the rub. I feel like I was a big enough name in the industry in the WWE that the reason Vince took Austin and put him with me was what? For the rub, in other words. ‘Here’s a guy that I think I can go places with. Let’s put him with Ted.’ Which because of my background, who I was within the company, was just the rub that helps to elevate, you know? And so I think that’s why that’s put him with me, and it worked well. I think that’s the reason. Why did he choose me to be the manager of Austin? That’s because he was gonna go somewhere with him, and he knew it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.