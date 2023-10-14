Ted DiBiase Recalls Workload Of Being In WWE Creative, Vince McMahon Ripping Up Scripts

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Vince McMahon ripping up scripts, what it was like working with him in WWE creative, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Vince McMahon ripping up scripts: “Well, I mean, yeah, I was there for a little while. I mean, and he would have ideas of his own. And then look at it and go, ‘No, we’re going to go back and we’re going to start over.'”

On Vince McMahon’s weird pet peeves: “No, I can’t. I didn’t know that either. Back and going, I don’t know. I don’t think I ever sneezed in front of him. Yeah, he doesn’t like it. He doesn’t like sleeping. He probably gets by on about four hours of sleep a night.”

On if Vince McMahon called him in the middle of the night: “I know I never got that call.”

On the workload of the job: “I guess there were times when it could feel overwhelming, especially if you’re a part of this creative team and you have deadlines to meet and what do you do here? And then obviously, if there’s any major change, it has to be run by Vince. And Vince is this very busy guy. And so sometimes it’s like, ‘Holy s**t, we can’t change it without telling him. And when are we going to get time to talk to him?’ And I remember when at the time, when I was working in the office and trying to be this aid to the creative team. I mean, I remember because I would do — we do Raw on Monday night, SmackDown on Tuesday night back then, and then we would go back to the office. And I was in the office Wednesday, Thursday and then Friday afternoon I would have to leave Stamford by no later than 2:25 and get on the road to get to the LaGuardia airport in time to make my plane home. I was always sweating whether I was going to get out of there in time, I don’t know.”

