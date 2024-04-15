Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestling Owen Hart In WWE, The Greatness Of Paul Boesch

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about wrestling Owen Hart in WWF and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Owen Hart as the Blue Blazer in 1989: “Owen was great. I’m telling you, Owen was a pleasure to work with, you know. And the tragedy of what eventually happened to him is so sad. I mean, because he had so much potential. And in real life, he was a real funny guy. I mean he was a ribber. A ribber meaning a jokester. He would play ribs on people, you know, and like everybody in the dressing room would get to laugh at it, whatever it was. But just a great guy, and it was just so sad, so sad that he died like he did.”

On whether he had the same chemistry with Owen that he did with Bret Hart: “Yeah. He was, and I — you know, you got to be different. You can’t be you can’t exactly who your brother was. So he was, you know, he had his own unique style.”

On whether he considered him a friend: “Oh, I considered him a friend. You know, I mean like, we weren’t bosom buddies or anything. But you know, it was — I loved it when he would pull his pranks. I laughed louder than anybody.”

On Paul Boesch“Oh my gosh, yeah, Paul Bosch was great. I mean, he was a World War II veteran and had — you know, I heard stories that he had been in some serious, serious battles with Germany when he was a soldier. But as a promoter, Houston was one of the greatest places to go. And you know, it’s kind of like, because Paul had the reputation of being a very fair promoter. Especially if you’re in the main event, you’re gonna get paid very well. And you’re gonna get paid well based on where you are on the card. But that’s the rep that Paul Boesch had. And so yeah, I can’t think of anybody that didn’t like Paul Boesch.”

