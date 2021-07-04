Ted DiBiase On His Experience Working In WWE NXT, Vince McMahon Pitching His ‘Million Dollar Man’ Character

In a recent interview on Bullet Cast, Ted DiBiase discussed his experience working in NXT, Vince McMahon pitching his Million Dollar Man character, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Ted DiBiase on his experience working in NXT: “I’ve had fun with it. The Cameron Grimes storyline, he apparently got rich overnight when Gamestop went through the roof and he was trying to do my schtick and apparently not doing it well, then I came back on the scene. We’ve had some fun with it. All I can say is, stay tuned. It ain’t over.”

On seeing the Million Dollar Championship for the first time after WrestleMania IV and Vince McMahon pitching him his character: “Initially, the one they had – if you look at that belt, there’s a great big one. Then there’s a smaller one. Initially, that smaller one was gonna be the bigger one. I said no. That won’t ever work. They made it bigger. I tell everybody this – Vince McMahon created this character. When I sat down and talked with Vince, he said, ‘Ted, I’ve got an idea. It’s never been done in wrestling before. I think you’re the guy that fits the bill. You carry yourself well.’ But he said, ‘Until you sign a contract with me, I can’t tell you what it is because if I tell you, I’ve given away a great idea and you can run somewhere else and try to do it.’ I had to have enough confidence in Vince to say, ‘OK, I’m your guy.’ Finally, that’s what I did. When he laid that out for me – you’re gonna stay at the finest hotels, you’re gonna fly first class everywhere – you had to pinch me. I’m like, ‘Is this real? Is this really happening to me?’ He said, ‘I think I can make you one of the hottest heels of all time.’ There might have been a little jealously, but most guys looked at it like, ‘If I had that opportunity, I’d take it.’ The other thing was I already had respect from my peers, basically for my ability in the ring.”

On wanting to help the current generation of talent in NXT: “I’ve enjoyed it. It gives me an opportunity to be around the new talent. I told them, I’m there two days a week and I said, ‘I’m gonna be available if you have any questions or if want to visit. I’m available. All you have to do is ask.'”

