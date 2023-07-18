Ted DiBiase On WWE Trying to Make Lex Luger World Champion, Leaving WWE For AJPW

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about WWE’s failed attempt at making Lex Luger a top guy, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE trying to make Lex Luger the new top guy: “I love Lex, you know. But I don’t know if he was ready for it. I mean, obviously, he’s got that look. I mean, this guy’s, you know, huge, great, unbelievable physique. Which I mean, like I said before, Vince was — that’s what he was crazy about, was his great bodies. A great body and a great look is one thing. But you know, I didn’t know if Lex Luger had the know-how to carry the belt. And I love Lex. I wouldn’t have, but I wouldn’t have done that at that time.”

On leaving WWE for All Japan Pro Wrestling: “That was the deal is, the deal I had in Japan was so good. I mean, two of the biggest names ever are — to say it the Japanese way. Two of the biggest gaijins, gaijins means foreigner. Two of the biggest names that were foreign wrestlers in Japan were Stan Hansen and Bruiser Brody. And that would be for All Japan Pro Wrestling. And All Japan Pro Wrestling was the original promotion. New Japan came along later, and was running still and doing business. But The Funks by and large, did a lot of the booking for All Japan Pro Wrestling for the American talent that came over.

“Anyway, Stan Hansen came to me one day on a tour and said, ‘Brody’s leaving. He’s going to work for the other company.’ And that was at that time pretty much unheard of. I mean, loyalty’s a big thing in Japan to jump ship and go to the other team is just something that doesn’t happen very often. And so that’s what took place. And he says, ‘I’m gonna need a new partner. Do you want the job?’ I looked at him wide eyed, and I said, ‘Are you kidding? Yeah!’ And that’s what I said. ‘Hell yeah.’ It’s kinda like is a pig’s ass pork, you know? Who wouldn’t want that job? And so this now puts me up on another, that moves me up a notch in in terms. And now I’m gonna be flying back and forth in Japan like four or five, six times a year, and, uh, basically making my living over there.”

