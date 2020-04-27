Teddy Hart Court Date on Possession Charges & More Pushed Back

Teddy Hart will have to wait a little longer on the various charges against him of drug possession, violation of his house arrest and more. PWInsider reports that the former MLW star’s court date has been pushed to July 16th at 9 AM, per court records.

Hart is facing charges from a number of arrests, notably his arrest in February on charges of of possession, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and distribute. Hart has claimed that he drove to Virginia to get marijuana and was pulled over for an issue with his license plate which he said had been “taken care of.” The officers searched his car and found marijuana and steroids. The second arrest was for a violation of his house arrest conditions and took place in early march.

It is worth noting that there’s no court record regarding his arrest and charge of domestic violence, which was against his on-and-off significant other Maria Manic. Manic has said that she didn’t want to file charges against Hart and that the coverage of the situation was overblown.