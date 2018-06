MLW announced today that the Hart Foundation’s Teddy Hart & Davey Boy Smith Jr. (with Brian Pillman II) vs. ACH & Rich Swann will take place at the July 19th TV Tapings. Also set for the show is the 40-man battle riot, with John Morrison, “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan, ACH, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Teddy Hart, Rich Swann and more to be announced soon.