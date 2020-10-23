wrestling / News
Teddy Hart Now in Jail in Texas
Teddy Hart is now jailed in Texas after being declared a fugitive from justice earlier this year. PWInsider reports that the oft-legally challenged wrestler was booked into Tarrant County Jail yesterday in Fort Worth.
According to the site, Annis was transferred from Richmond City Jail in Virginia to Tarrant County Jail, where he was facing charges of injuring a child/elderly/disabled person, evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance according to court records. As these are the same charges he was arrested for in December of 2016 and January of 2017 in Arlington County, it would seem that this jailing is due to a probation violation.
Hart had been sentenced to 10 days in prison in Richmond County Jail last month for violating a house arrest related to a previous arrest in March in Virginia. He was scheduled for a hearing today in Virginia, but that hearing was canceled and he was transferred to Texas instead.
