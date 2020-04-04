wrestling / News
Teddy Hart Released From Jail Following Court Order
April 3, 2020 | Posted by
Teddy Hart is out of jail as of this afternoon. PWInsider reports that Hart, who was arrested and charged last week in an alleged domestic violence situation, was released fromo Richmond City Jail in Virginia following a court order. Details on said order are not yet available.
Hart was arrested after being accused of assaulting his on-and-off girlfriend Maria Manic. Manic has posted a video in which she discussed the incident and said she did not want to file charges against Hart, and said Hart was not trying to hurt her.
Hart was being held without bail as he awaited a hearing in June.
More Trending Stories
- Brodie Lee Reveals How Vince McMahon & Triple H Reacted To Him Asking for His WWE Release, Says Triple H Was Worried About ‘Sinking Ship’ Perception of WWE
- More on Brodie Lee’s Claim that Triple H Offered to Help Get Him Into NJPW
- Stephanie McMahon Addresses Roman Reigns Dropping Out of WrestleMania 36, Says They Support Their Superstars
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Sting Not Being Prepared for Starrcade 1997 Match Against Hulk Hogan, Shoots Down Rumor That He Was Intoxicated