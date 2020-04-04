Teddy Hart Released From Jail Following Court Order

Teddy Hart is out of jail as of this afternoon. PWInsider reports that Hart, who was arrested and charged last week in an alleged domestic violence situation, was released fromo Richmond City Jail in Virginia following a court order. Details on said order are not yet available.

Hart was arrested after being accused of assaulting his on-and-off girlfriend Maria Manic. Manic has posted a video in which she discussed the incident and said she did not want to file charges against Hart, and said Hart was not trying to hurt her.

Hart was being held without bail as he awaited a hearing in June.