Teddy Hart Says He’s Making a Comeback and Praises Neville, Natalya & Tyson Kidd

– Teddy Hart said in a new interview with Sports Illustrated that he’s making a comeback and gave Neville, Natalya Neidhart and Tyson Kidd praise as standouts in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below:

On making a comeback at thirty-seven: “I’m going to make something that no one thought could ever happen, which is a comeback. Age is working against me, but experience is working for me. I’m still constantly learning. I’ve been watching figure skating, gymnastics, synchronized swimming, and ballet, all to see the moves and connect them to pro wrestling, which has no rules as long as it looks good and makes sense. People criticize wrestling and say it is fake. What’s real is gravity. Putting a guy’s head between your legs to make it look like I killed you when I barely even touched you, that’s magic.”

On taking pride in his work: “I’m in the same family as Davey Boy Smith and Bret Hart, so that is my job as a third-generation wrestler. I was a fan first, and I’ve seen too many guys try to last a long time by taking shortcuts, doing the same old stuff and never modifying or innovating. Guys used to give me sh– about my style and tell me to do less, because ‘less is more’, but I’d never want to walk into McDonald’s and buy a Big Mac for $4, then only get half a burger. As a third generation guy in wrestling, I’ve always believed we need to do more for the fans.”

On being profiled in a Rolling Stone article last year: “I wasn’t happy with it, not at all. I want to sue them. They were supposed to write a second article with the verdict of my court case, after my sexual assault case was dropped. I was acquitted of all charges mentioned in their story, but that never got printed by Rolling Stone. Instead, they only told people I was a piece of sh–.”

On Neville, Natalya Neidhart and Tyson Kidd: “Neville is phenomenal, and Natalya is the hardest working female wrestler in the entire world. I’ve known Tyson Kidd since he was six years old. He’s one of the greatest human beings, as well as an incredible technical wrestler and one of the most talented innovators on the planet. Anyone in the WWE who gets to learn from Tyson Kidd is blessed, and anyone who gets in the ring with Natalya is definitely going to know why she’s the only female graduate from the Dungeon. She’s a ring general and a role model. I’m glad Tyson and Natalya are finally getting some of the credit they deserve.”