Teddy Hart Shows At GCW Events, Chris Dickinson Apologizes For Taking Photo With Him
Teddy Hart was embroiled in some more controversy during the weekend as Fightful reports that he showed up at GCW’s The Collective events without a mask.
He also made appearances in the locker room, where John Wayne Murdoch threatened to beat him up for showing up. He showed up uninvited to ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X: Battle of the Tough Guys yesterday, but IWTV announced he was removed from the building. At one point, Chris Dickinson took a photo with Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr, which caused a backlash online. He later posted a video apologizing and explaining himself.
He said: “I want to be as transparent as possible about the whole with this stupid photo. I absolutely regret taking this photo. It was a pour lapse of judgment on my part. Teddy shouldn’t have been in the locker room, no matter how long or quick it was. I shouldn’t have taken a photo with Ted and I completely regret it. I’m sincerely remorseful and I hope people can accept my apology. It was in poor judgment and a bad lapse of judgment on my part. Please, understand, Ted Hart is not my friend. I do not support him or condone what he’s done or anything about him. In that moment, I was not thinking before I decided ‘Yeah, I’ll take a picture with you.’ I’m sorry.”
Teddy Hart was put in jail back in February on charges of evading arrest, injuring child/elderly/disabled, and possession of controlled substances.
Teddy Hart showed up uninvited to tonight’s #PFXBattle. He has been ejected from the building and will not be allowed back on the premise.
In case anyone wanted to know. @TheDukeJWM stood the FUCK up when everyone else in GCW let it breeze by.
Fuck Teddy Hart. He belongs NOWHERE. pic.twitter.com/0MplASZbc6
Chris Dickinson took this picture and wrote this tweet thread to defend himself and yet he deleted it lmao pic.twitter.com/gmLbQp910Y
