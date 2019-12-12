Teddy Hart Spotted in Crowd During AEW Dark Taping

– Fresh off his MLW release, Teddy Hart was seen in the crowd during the AEW Dark taping on after tonight’s Dynamite. Hart, who was released by the company last week amid reports that the company was not pleased with his showing up at AEW and NXT shows, was photographed by several fans in attendance.

According to the report last week, MLW felt Hart was being disrespectful to them and to AEW and NXT by showng up in the crowd, with a source telling PWinsider, “If he had just been in the back, it’s a non-issue. He was taking away from the talent in the ring with the antics too.”

It is not yet clear if Hart showed up tonight just as a fan, or as something worse.