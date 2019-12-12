wrestling / News
Teddy Hart Spotted in Crowd During AEW Dark Taping
– Fresh off his MLW release, Teddy Hart was seen in the crowd during the AEW Dark taping on after tonight’s Dynamite. Hart, who was released by the company last week amid reports that the company was not pleased with his showing up at AEW and NXT shows, was photographed by several fans in attendance.
According to the report last week, MLW felt Hart was being disrespectful to them and to AEW and NXT by showng up in the crowd, with a source telling PWinsider, “If he had just been in the back, it’s a non-issue. He was taking away from the talent in the ring with the antics too.”
It is not yet clear if Hart showed up tonight just as a fan, or as something worse.
@davemeltzerWON Teddy Hart just showed up??? pic.twitter.com/xdjnMW8yex
— Davey Wade (@Davey_Wade) December 12, 2019
Teddy Hart spotted at AEW pic.twitter.com/3ISqDPD6HG
— Karlos 🐼 The Landalorian 🖤💚 (@KarlosinOC) December 12, 2019
Uhhhh…Teddy Hart just showed up with his girlfriend and two cats. #AEWDallas #AEWDark #AEW #mlw pic.twitter.com/m1e9V8pKFm
— Brandon Finch (@IntestinalFort) December 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Santana & Ortiz on How Aggressively WWE Wanted to Sign Them Once They Knew AEW Was Interested, Say WWE Told Them They Could ‘Write Their Own Ticket’
- Reby Hardy Claims WWE Rubs Matt Hardy’s Debt In His Face
- Eric Bischoff Says He Signed an NDA For WWE, Thought He Might Be Out Early, Talks Talent Not Embracing Their Characters
- Jimmy Jacobs Reveals What It’s Like Working With Vince McMahon in WWE Creative, If Vince Rules by Fear, How Vince Responds to Criticism of WWE’s Product