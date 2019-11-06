Teddy Hart vs. Myron Reed Set For MLW Blood and Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced that Teddy Hart will defend the World Middleweight title against Myron Reed at MLW Blood and Thunder. The event happens this Saturday. Here’s a press release:

Teddy Hart defends World Middleweight Title against Myron Reed in Orlando this Saturday

Fresh off of an incredible championship clash against Austin Aries, Teddy Hart will defend the belt for the second time in 7 days this Saturday night as he takes on the newly minted #1 ranked Myron Reed.

MLW today announced a World Middleweight Title Match: Teddy Hart vs. Myron Reed for MLW: Blood & Thunder at GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida this Saturday, November 9. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The event has a special matinee bell time of 4:00pm with doors opening at 3:00pm to the general public.

For almost a year Teddy Hart has conquered all in the middleweight division.

Legacy is everything to Teddy Hart. It defines his family, his hopes and his goals. For Teddy Hart making history as the longest reigning World Champion in league history is a milestone unlike any other.

Approaching the one year mark of his World Middleweight Championship reign this December 14th, Teddy Hart hopes to clean out the 205 pound and under division. Having defeated the likes of Jimmy Havoc and most recently Austin Aries, only one contender remains: Myron Reed.

Emerging this year as part of the Injustice movement, Reed alongside Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver have been critical of perceived biases against them in the league while highlighting cultural and societal issues. Some have labeled Injustice heroes while others have been open in their disgust for their conduct. Perhaps it comes down to context and your outlook. One thing you can’t debate is Myron Reed’s talent.

The Louisville middleweight has been one of the most impressive athletes in the 205 pound middleweight division combining aerial attacks with a vicious tenacity.

League officials have confirmed that this title bout will air on MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS Network on a live delay this Saturday night.

With Reed circling championship gold, will Teddy Hart be able to vanquish the #1 ranked challenger in the division and pave the way to reign as champion for a year? Find out live November 9 when MLW returns to Orlando.

Ticket prices range from $20-$50 with a limited number of Platinum Packages also available.

This event is an all ages event.

There is no dress code for this event but bring your signs as cameras will be rolling for MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS.

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Signed thus far for this card:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE!

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE BOUT

Teddy Hart (c) vs. Myron Reed of Injustice

FIRST-TIME EVER ENCOUNTER!

Low Ki vs. Timothy Thatcher

WOMEN’S DIVISION BOUT

Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady

Mystery Box Battle Royal

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • The Dynasty • Douglas James • Injustice • Brian Pillman Jr. • Zenshi and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWgo.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 3:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 4:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT GILT NIGHTCLUB:

GILT is Orlando’s largest upscale nightclub and considered one of the city’s top high-end destinations. Recently undergoing a $1.5 million renovation, GILT is a state-of-the-art venue.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.