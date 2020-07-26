Teddy Hart’s Trial Date on Legal Charges Delayed Again

Teddy Hart will wait a bit longer before he has to answer several charges against him in court. PWInsider reports that Hart’s court dates have been delayed to September 10th per court records. The cases will be heard at 9 AM that day in Richmond, Virginia and are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing several cases to be backlogged.

Hart is facing charges from several arrests, including arrest in February on charges of of possession, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and distribute. Hart has claimed that he drove to Virginia to get marijuana and was pulled over for an issue with his license plate which he said had been “taken care of.” The officers searched his car and found marijuana and steroids. A second arrest was for a violation of his house arrest conditions and took place in early march.

