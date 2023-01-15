Teddy Long Thinks AEW Has Picked Up Momentum, Shares Thoughts On MJF

Teddy Long recently talked about AEW recovering their momentum a bit in the wake of the All Out backstage incident, as well as MJF. During his interview with Wrestling Inc, Long was asked about how AEW’s been doing since the widely-publicized incident that left CM Punk’s status with the company uncertain and The elite suspended. A couple of highlights are below:

On AEW’s recovery from the All Out altercation: “They’ve picked up a little bit of momentum. A lot of things I see that I don’t agree with them, but Tony Khan’s the boss there, so that’s his decision. And like I said, the thing with CM Punk, I’m a big fan of Punk’s, good friend of him. I can’t get mad with a man for speaking his mind. Back in the day there were a lot of guys that wanted to speak out about stuff, but you couldn’t. Like I said earlier, you’d get fired or you get buried on TV. Now, when a guy comes out and speak about that now, basically, you don’t have to worry about that. So I just thank him for bringing a lot of stuff to the light so people will really know what’s going on and know what guys really have to go through to keep that job.”

On MJF: “I like him. He’s another guy, he’s got great mic skills and then he’s another guy that will speak his mind. Yeah, I love him.”