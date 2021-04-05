Teddy Long Claims He Was Told He Was ‘Too Old’ For AEW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Teddy Long said that he was told that he was ‘too old’ to appear for AEW programming, but he’s too busy with SWE anyway. Here are highlights:

On if he watched Vickie Guerrero in AEW: “Well, I saw her coming out just one time [managing Nyla Rose]. I don’t really get the chance to watch much AEW. They told me… I got word that I was too old to be over there [laughs]. If you take a look at that [AEW product], I don’t know how they could say that. But I’m just saying what I’m saying. Again, that’s what I was told [by AEW]. I basically try to devote all my time to SWE.”

On Salina de la Renta in SWE: “She’s a great talker. When she’s getting ready to do a promo, she always consults me, so I can ensure we’re saying the right thing, and putting out the right words on TV. Because you could be in trouble if you’re not careful. I’m so happy to have Salina [in my promotion] and the Blood Hunter, a newcomer on the scene, is really tough. We found that out during his match with Gangrel. We haven’t had a Texas champion in a while. SWE is a throwback to the Texas-style of wrestling. We thought Blood Hunter was the perfect choice.”

On bringing in Mark Henry to teach the students: “What I’m trying to do for the young students is…if you’re gonna get this, get it right. Unlike other schools that just take money but don’t really offer anything. My thing is, I am not going to lie to anybody. I just want to do right and be fair. Having Mark Henry, a guy they can trust, is a big opportunity for everyone. We’ve been talking about bringing on more legends to get involved. I won’t reveal the names until they actually come.”