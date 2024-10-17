Teddy Long Thought Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens Angle Was ‘Outstanding’

As previously reported, Kevin Owens attacked Cody Rhodes in the parking lot in a post-show angle following WWE Bad Blood two weeks ago. In an interview with SportsKeeda WrestleBinge (via Wrestling Inc), Teddy Long gave his thoughts on the viral moment, calling the angle’s execution ‘outstanding.’

He said: “I thought it was outstanding. One of the greatest backstage or outside angle… well it’s been done like that before but back in the Attitude Era, but what they saw there is something from the Attitude Era. I thought it was great, it was worked out, I mean that was absolutely great.“