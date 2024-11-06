– During a recent chat with Mac Davis and Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed Vince McMahon planning to start up a new entertainment hub. Below are some highlights from Sportskeeda:

Teddy Long on McMahon’s new business venture: “First, congratulations to him. You know he is a man that I would just consider as a gangster. You know what I mean, you ain’t gonna stop him. And Vince has a lot of prove and he’s gonna let people know that. So I am kinda like Bill and you guys.”

On the allegations McMahon is facing: “He’s not guilty yet of these charges so I think him maybe getting something started now, maybe rumors getting out right now talking about something and maybe by the time he goes to court or whatever, the outcome of whatever this is going to be, that will determine you know, his future.”

Vince McMahon is currently facing a civil lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who is alleging that McMahon committed acts of sexual trafficking and sexual assault against her. Her lawsuit is currently on hold pending completion of a federal investigation into McMahon.