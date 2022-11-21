Teddy Long Weighs In On the Current State of WWE, Whether They Should Bring Back Authority Figures

Teddy Long had a lengthy run in WWE, and he recently shared his thoughts on the company’s current state under Triple H and more. Long spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On where WWE currently stands: “Well, I think with the WWE, I’ve been watching it, and I think Hunter has his work cut out for him now. He’s got to try to change things. And I can see that Hunter understands this very well. He’s going back to the old school, back to the attitude era, the thing that hooked the people. And like I said, they had a match, I thought the main event last night on “Raw,” it reminded me of the old school stuff. I think it’s going to take a while because you got a lot of young kids there that they have to learn how to adapt to the old school. Remember, the old school is what brought us to the dance, so you could never forget that. We may be entertainment right now, but when at the end of the day, it’s still professional wrestling, and that’s what people want to see. And so I think Hunter’s going to get back to that Attitude Era, and I think they’re going to be okay.”

On the company bringing back so many stars: “Well, I think what’s good about that, if somebody’s gone and they’ve been gone for a while, I think when you bring them back it’s brand new. They’re fresh, so people will want to see them right away. But don’t kill them. Don’t just bring them back and just put them all over everything, because that’s going to die real soon. So I think with somebody being gone that especially was a fan favorite, and they come back and the people can see them, I think that’s a good idea.”

On Braun Strowman’s return to the company: “He’s a big guy. He done great there when he was in WWE, so I don’t know what the future holds for him, but I like to see him back. He was a tough guy in the ring, so to bring him back, I don’t think that it’s a bad mistake.”

On liking the pairing of Baron Corbin with JBL: “Yes, I do. And I think with Baron Corbin, I think they missed the boat with him. They put him in different storylines, and they didn’t seem to work. But I think now with him being with JBL, this thing is going to be great because he’s got somebody now that can teach him and show him the way as they communicate together. So JBL, what a great team, man. I don’t know whose idea that was, but that was fantastic.”

On whether WWE should bring back an authority figure role: “Well, that’s left up to them. But I think that would be good, because the authority figure has been gone for a while. It’s been out, so people miss that. And like I said, right now, if they did the deal where everything’s out of control, guys are just going haywire and somebody needs to come back and put some law in order, I think that people would buy that now because they haven’t seen it. It’s been gone. But some of those guys, they think that, well, that general manager and all that stuff, that’s in the past. That ain’t going to draw. They don’t want that. So I don’t know whether they’ll ever bring that back or not.”