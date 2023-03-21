– During a recent interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy long commented on Brock Lesnar reportedly turning down a matchup with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 and why he understands Lesnar’s decision.

Teddy Long commented on Brock Lesnar turning down a WrestleMania program with Bray Wyatt. He stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “That’s not his niche, so I don’t blame him. You do what you’re told if they ask you, but ‘why should I?'” Long added on a potential matchup between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley, “That just doesn’t do anything for me.”

As noted, Wyatt is said to be dealing with a physical issue. His status for WrestleMania 39 is now “up in the air” as a result.