Teddy Long Discusses Why WWE No Longer Makes His Action Figure

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long revealed he would have liked more WWE action figures of himself made but found out the company requested they stop being made. Check out the highlights below:

On finding out WWE wanted Jakks Pacific to stop making figures of himself: “One night at one of the WrestleMania parties, the guy from Jakks Pacific, he comes up to me. He’d been drinking a while and he said, ‘Well, won’t be seeing no more action figures of you, Teddy Long, we’ve been told not to make any more action figures.’ I guess the alcohol told him to tell me that.”

On a conversation with John Laurinaitis about the situation: “I went to Laurinaitis and I ask him about the action figure, you know, could I get one?” Long said. “He said, ‘Well we talked to the consumers, and the consumers said that they would not buy your doll.’ He told me that to my face.”

“I had to hold my tongue and hold my peace a whole lot. The only person he felt he could talk to was the Undertaker, who “was the kind of a guy that you could go to if you had problems with some people.”

“If you were in the right, ‘Taker would speak up for you, or help you out, or take care of it,” Long said. “I told ‘Taker what he just told me, and ‘Taker looked at me and he said, ‘Did he say that to you?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he just shook his head. And I just walked away.”