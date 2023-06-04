Teddy Long Says “Everybody Liked Shane” McMahon Backstage At WWE

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Teddy Long shared some details on how Shane McMahon was viewed in the WWE locker room (per Wrestling Inc). Long indicated that McMahon was well-liked and operated on a similar level of personal investment to the rest of the roster. You can find a few highlights from Long and watch the complete interview below.

On Shane McMahon’s commitment to training and performing: “It was never like that — you got to understand one thing, this is the boss’s son. And the other thing, Shane McMahon worked his butt off, I’m telling you. He got in there, he took bumps and got injuries, and everything. I mean backstage, he was one of the boys.”

On his charisma and personality backstage: “He was great to hang out with and he would just have fun with you. So I don’t think nobody had any problem with Shane. Like I said, Shane knew how to present himself with everybody, so everybody liked Shane.”