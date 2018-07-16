Teddy Long Explains Original Plan For Smackdown Heart Attack Angle

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Teddy Long revealed what the original plans were for his heart attack angle on Smackdown during his tenure as general manager. Here are highlights:

On his favorite Smackdown angles: “The one that I really liked the best was the angle with me and The Undertaker where he kidnapped me, I thought was very good. Vince was livid about it, he loved it too. Also the other storyline with the stuff with me and Vickie Guerrero that I thought was very good because she was really a sweetheart. I helped her out a lot, a lot of the stuff she did to me I was very instrumental in that by telling her, ‘Hey, do this, do that.’ We had a great relationship. Man, I’ve just been involved in so much stuff,” Long said. “The White Boy Challenge and all that stuff. Back with Jerry Lawler, I went to his hometown and at that time Elvis was the king of Memphis and Jerry Lawler said he was the king, and I told him he was just another cracker with a crown. That’s on YouTube, you can find that. I’ve been involved in a lot of stuff and every one of them I enjoyed, I had a great time doing it. I think that’s why I was real successful with it, because I enjoyed doing what I was asked to do.”

On his heart attack angle when married to Kristal Marshall: “I think her and Vickie Guerrero were gonna turn on me, and they were gonna become the general managers of SmackDown,” he said. “It had finally worked out where they didn’t do it, if you can remember they found me in my office and later on they found out that Dolph Ziggler was the one where they jumped me in my office and they took me away and then Vickie took over for a while until I came back. But that’s how it was really supposed to go down.”

On independent wrestling: “I think in my opinion indie wrestling has certainly come a long way, it’s certainly really big right now and I really do believe that the indie wrestlers don’t get what they’re due,” he said. “So we were just coming around throwing out ideas and we thought about doing this, and I think doing this with indie wrestlers, something that has never been done before, I think is gonna be absolutely fantastic.”