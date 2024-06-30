Teddy Long Is Happy for The Hardys Returning to TNA

– During a recent chat with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed The Hardys recently returning to TNA Wrestling. Teddy Long said on The Hardys (via WrestlingInc.com), “Good for them, Jeff and Matt, they’ve worked real hard together and had trials and tribulations but they overcome such a lot man and they’re doing so great now and I’m so proud of both of them. If Jeff does retire, I hope they send him off the right way.”

Jeff Hardy recently returned to TNA at Against All Odds earlier this month, joining his brother in the company. They are both currently working in TNA without contracts, and they are still free agents.