– Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed the currently injured WWE Superstar Randy Orton, who is currently on the shelf with a serious back injury. Below are some highlights.

Teddy Long on Orton making the “right decision”: “Randy Orton, a great friend of mine, too, had a lot of great times with him there. I just hope Randy makes the right decision, you know. There are people like Edge, Kurt Angle, that said [sic] they wouldn’t come back once they found out they had injuries and the doctors told them it’d be dangerous for them to return to the ring, and they came right back.”

On why Orton needs to listen to his doctors: “So, I just hope Randy does the right thing. If the doctors tell you to stay out of the ring, I suggest you stay out of the ring. Not to just deliberately hurt yourself, but it’s still about the money, man.”

Orton has been out of action since May of this year due to his back injury. It’s reported that he underwent some type of back fusion surgery earlier in the year.