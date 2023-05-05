Teddy Long Is Impressed With Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Heel Work

Teddy Long is a big fan of what Dominik Mysterio is doing in WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with the Haus of Wrestling podcast and during the conversation he singled out the Judgment Day member for praise for how he’s progressed his heel character. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Mysterio’s heel work: “I’ll tell you what I was really impressed with, Dominik Mysterio. Brother, he’s got more heat than anybody and that’s how you do it. That’s real heat because it took me all the way back to the Vickie Guerrero days because you remember Vickie, as soon as she opened her mouth, they started booing. They wouldn’t even let her talk and the same thing hit Dominik last night. He’s got the real heat there.”

On Rey Mysterio training his son: “Dominik has got such a great father, Rey Mysterio, somebody that knows this business in and out and able to talk to him and train him the right way and show him exactly how this really works. The next thing that [brings him] heat is because you’re telling the story that deals with the family. Nobody wants to see a son mistreat his father, nobody wants to see a father mistreat their son. So, when you involve family in it, you’re telling a real story there.”