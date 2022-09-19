Teddy Long Says John Laurinaitis’ WWE Exit Was ‘Karma’

Teddy Long has been open about his issues with former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and he recently weighed in on Laurinaitis’ exit from the company. As you know, the former EVP of Talent Relations was released from the company in August as a result of the investigations into misconduct against himself and Vince McMahon.

Long has alluded in the past to having issues with Laurinaitis, but he was more open during an interview with Wrestling Inc. You can see the highlights below:

On Laurinaitis’ release: “Well I think with John Laurinaitis, it’s karma. Karma will come back to get you. Laurinaitis was never a big fan of mine. He always laughed and grinned in my face, but he hated my guts. So I’m just saying, and I knew that he probably thought I didn’t know it because he used to come and try to bulls**t me with, ‘Well, hey, Teddy, so glad you could make it. Man, we were thinking about you.’ You ain’t thinking about me. You know what I mean? Jesus Christ. But anyway, like I said, I learned how to play the game. So you go along with the bullsh*t and that’s how you keep your job and survive another day.”

On if he’s glad WWE talent won’t have to deal with Laurinaitis anymore: “Yes I am,” Long said. “I’m really happy about that. Because, I mean, people shouldn’t have to do that to keep a job. If you’re out there doing your job, then you should be awarded for doing your job. Some guy that walk up to you and maybe give you a bump in paycheck or raising your paycheck or put the belt on you and now you’re the big star. But all that’s bribe.”