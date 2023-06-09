Teddy Long Thinks Kenny Omega Would Beat Kurt Angle In The Latter’s Prime

Teddy Long has weighed in on the hypothetical battle between Kenny Omega and Kurt Angle in his prime, and he thinks Omega would come out on top. Long spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge and was asked about the matchup, which was weighed in on by both Angle and Omega themselves on Twitter late last month.

“I’m not taking anything away from Kurt Angle,” Long said (per Wrestling Inc. “But I’m telling you about Kenny Omega, a guy that’s come from Japan, where you learn there or you get beat up every night. So Kenny Omega has got experience.”

He finished, “It’s gonna be real close, but Kenny, he’ll come out on top on that.”

Omega had said on Twitter that he thought Angle would beat him, noting: