Teddy Long Liked Undertaker Coming Out As the American Badass On Raw XXX

The Undertaker appeared on the 30th anniversary of Raw as the “American Badass” and not the Dead Man, and Teddy Long recently explained why he appreciated that. Undertaker appeared in his biker gimmick on Monday’s show for a segment with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, and Long discussed the moment in an interview with Bill Apter and Mac Davis on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Undertaker’s words to Bray Wyatt on the show: “Well my feeling about that, you know, this is professional wrestling and until I know exactly what ‘Taker said to him, then I’m gonna stay quiet. I may never find it out … because like I said this is wrestling. That could be part of the story. When you pass the torch there’s a different way to do it. We did it the old-school way. Like I said until we actually know what was said then we can make that decision.”

On Undertaker coming back in his American Badass look: “I like that part about it because I don’t think that the Undertaker is coming back … I think that’s done now. And for him to come out with the Badass gimmick, the biker gimmick, one that he did try one time. Then he went back to being the Undertaker. But I think the Undertaker is really dead now.”