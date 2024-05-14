Teddy Long on How Morale Has Improved Backstage in WWE

– During a recent interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long spoke about morale backstage in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Teddy Long on how morale comes off in WWE: “I think the morale, certainly, was there backstage. Everybody was in a good mood, everybody was enjoying themselves, everybody wanted to work. I count up a few changes that have taken place, and I think it’s for the good.”

On Paul Heyman being in good spirits: “The morale is up. I had a chance to talk to Paul Heyman, he’s in good spirits. Everybody, I think, is really happy there.”