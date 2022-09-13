Teddy Long on Vince McMahon Resigning From WWE

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring as CEO and Chairman of WWE last July. Below are some highlights.

Teddy Long on Vince McMahon resigning: “I’ve never experienced none of that. When this came out about Vince and stuff, it was really a shock to me. To know him — and I guess I didn’t know him — but, I mean, to be around him as long as I was and to just see how professional and how business he was, I’m saying I just would have never thought that.”

On how wrestling was Vince McMahon’s life: “I never will forget that [WWE commentator] Michael Cole told me one time that wrestling was Vince’s life. I was on Vince’s plane at the time and Michael Cole told me that Vince will talk about wrestling when we take off and he will talk about it until we land. And that’s exactly what he did. We talked about wrestling that whole flight. So, that’s why I think him being away is, like I said, he’s been doing this for so many years, so to step away like that it’s got to take a lot out of it.”

His thoughts on John Laurinaitis: “With John Laurinaitis, it’s karma. Karma will come back to get you. Laurinaitis was never a big fan of mine. He was laughing and grinning in my face, but he hated my guts.”

WWE confirmed John Laurinaitis’ release from the company last month. Both Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon were named in a Wall Street Journal expose as allegedly being involved with a former employee. It was reported that McMahon gave the employee a $3 million hush money payment.