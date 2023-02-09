Teddy Long Reflects On Paul Heyman Being Brock Lesnar’s Mouthpiece, Who Should Retire Lesnar

Brock Lesnar was managed by Paul Heyman for many years, and Teddy Long looked back at that pairing in a new interview. Long was a guest on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Lesnar being paired with Paul Heyman for so long: “It’s not so much as that Brock needs the mouthpiece, you know, Brock can basically talk by himself. What Brock needs is the insight, the knowledge, to know-when-to-do-this, to know-when-to-do-that. Paul Heyman has been around this business for a long, long time and Paul Heyman is certainly … a really smart guy.”

On Bron Breakker potentially being the guy to eventually retire Lesnar: “Steiner’s kid has got a great-looking body. That kid looks really good and he’s a good worker. I’ve seen him work in the ring, so yeah, that’s not a bad idea.”