Teddy Long Believes Roman Reigns Should Face The Rock At WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes is a fan favorite choice to get another shot at Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but Teddy Long says it should be The Rock. Long weighed in on the hot topic on The Wrestling Time Machine Podcast, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On why The Rock should be Reigns’ opponent: “Well, I look at it as a business decision — and that’s what this is all about: business. Nothing against Cody Rhodes, I love him to death, he’s another one I’ve known since he was a little kid. But, who’s going to sell tickets: Cody Rhodes or The Rock? You know, and that’s the way I look at it.”

On Rhodes: “If that does happen, there’s always still room for Cody, because at the end there that’s something that Cody can do. So we don’t want to count him out because Cody, I think, is doing a hell of a job there. But who’s going to buy tickets or money-wise? I think The Rock would be the guy.”