Teddy Long Says Passing of Brodie Lee Is ‘A Tragic Loss for the Industry’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Teddy Long spoke about the passing of Brodie Lee last Saturday, calling it a ‘tragic loss for the industry’. Here are highlights:

On the passing of Brodie Lee: “I got a chance to meet him right before I left WWE but never had a good relationship where we always sit down and talk, but the time that I did have to spend with him, he was such a super nice guy. What a nice guy. The thing is, it ain’t just about Brodie Lee. It’s about any Superstar, anybody that loses their life. We go back to Shad Gaspard. He was another guy that it unfortunate to lose his life. Anybody that has been a part of professional wrestling, any part of our sport that loses his life like that, it’s a real tragic accident and my prayers and my family, everybody, we’re praying for his family. Unfortunate something like this has to happen, but this is in God’s hands. So there’s nothing we can do about it. All we can say is, just continue to pray for his family and hope that God continues to bless them. I only met him in passing once backstage at WWE, really nice guy, really friendly, said hi to everybody, which is more than you would expect from some of the guys when they have such a little time,” Borger added. “Just a great guy and everything I hear from everybody in the industry is he was just amazing, and it’s really a tragic loss for the industry.”

On what he’s been doing lately: “Well, the only thing I’m not doing is I’m just not making that many appearances as I was doing because I was just involved basically with Face2Face. I’m still involved with Face2Face. If Face2Face needs me for anything, I’m there for them. I have a lot of other things going on right now. I’m the general manager for SWE that’s out in Texas. We’re on Fite TV, Title Match, a bunch of CW stations, and we’re doing real good there. And so these guys have made me a great deal there so that basically keeps me busy. Also, I’m launching my new own podcast. It’s called ‘Hold On A Minute Playa’, and it’s going to start dropping in January. The guy that’s behind all that is old school legend rapper Lil Flip. He’s behind the podcast, and I also had the opportunity to step into the rap world. I just finished doing a mixtape with a Lil Flip. I’m on the mixtape. It’s called ‘The Undisputed Flip Mayweather, The Black Badge.’ So I’m just doing a lot of other things, but my heart is still with Face2Face. Rich and I have always been friends since day one, and so anytime he needs me, I’m available. I’m there for him.”